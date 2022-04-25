GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan’s first Real Seafood Co. restaurant is one step closer to opening in Grand Rapids.



The company’s hiring efforts get underway Monday with open interviews for all positions. The interview process will take place at the Old Kent Bank building at 111 Lyon St. NW Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Real Seafood Company Grand Rapids Facebook page.

(A conceptual rendering by Design Collective shows the proposed lower level dining area for Real Seafood Co. in Grand Rapids.)

Real Seafood Co. expects to open in late May, according to a spokesperson from CWD Real Estate Investment. That’s a couple of months later than the business initially hoped for and nearly a year after Real Seafood Co. signed a lease for the space at 141 Lyon St. NW.

Crews have been working on the buildout for months. Conceptual renderings shared with News 8 show a two-story dining area that includes a private dining room, an outdoor patio and a raw bar.

The modern design features warm-colored wood, black and golden light fixtures, with brown, black and blue furnishings mixed in. Murals cover the upper walls on the lower level of the restaurant. Real Seafood Company is also installing a fireplace in the dining area, a city building permit application shows.

Real Seafood Co.’s outdoor dining area will be located on the west side of the restaurant. The conceptual renderings show a pergola structure over a portion of the patio with table umbrellas to shield customers from the summer sun.

Real Seafood Co. serves up fresh fish and top-grade steaks. The restaurant is owned by Mainstreet Ventures Restaurant Group, which also operates Palio and The Chop House.

While this will be Real Seafood Co.’s fifth restaurant, the other locations are in Ann Arbor and Bay City, Michigan, as well as Toledo, Ohio and Naples, Florida.