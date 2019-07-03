GR’s Independence Day celebration gets new sponsor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fireworks will again light up the sky over Grand Rapids this weekend, but under a new sponsor.

This is the first year Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is sponsoring the annual fireworks display. In years past, Amway has served as title sponsor for the Independence Day celebration.

Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday in Ah-Nab-Awen Park along the Grand River. Visitors can enjoy live music, family-friendly activities including yard games, and a princess meet and greet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Food will also be available for purchase in the hours leading up to the pyrotechnical extravaganza.

Amway River Bank Run’s Riverbank Events and Media group is handling the live entertainment, which will include three acts: Damien “DJ Composition” Allen, Sundry, and Super Pretendo.

The fireworks display will start at 10:30 p.m.