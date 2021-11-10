GR’s Cure Violence Meet and Greet to take place Wednesday night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is hosting a Cure Violence Meet and Greet Wednesday night. The goal is to introduce people to the community’s new violence reduction and intervention program.

The Urban League of West Michigan is taking lead on this program. It uses a public health model to stop violence in communities across the country.

In Grand Rapids, the Urban League is implementing the Cure Violence Global Model which first targets where the violence is happening and then takes a proactive approach to prevent future incidents from happening.

At the event, people will get the chance to meet the Cure Violence team that consists of nine people: three violence interrupters, three outreach workers, one trauma-informed care counselor, one site supervisor and one site director.

Eric Brown, the President and CEO of the Urban League of West Michigan, says their goal is to create a stronger and more trusting community for everyone.

“Anything we can do, given what has happened over the last 18 to 24 months around that, the social justice realm, anything that we can do to add to improving community and police relations is positive, on top of reducing violence,” said Brown.

The event takes place from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. People are encouraged to tune in from home by either watching Comcast channel 26 or online on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages.