GR’s City Built Brewing Co. wins Best Beer Label in US

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Beer City name lives on in Grand Rapids in 2021.

USA Today selected Grand Rapids as the Best Beer City, and a local brewery was a top-three finalist for the Best Brewpub award.

City Built Brewing Company in Grand Rapids has an assortment of beers it serves up. Not only was it recognized as a top-three brewpub, one of its beers, Prague Underground, won Best Beer Label.

“It’s exciting,” City Built CEO Edwin Collazo said. “Awesome to be recognized on a national level, excited for our artists.”

Cans of City Built Brewing Company’s Prague Underground beer. (March 30, 2021)

“It’s pretty wild,” said Elliott Chaltry, the artist who worked on the concept of the design. “Just being nominated was quite the shock.”

Collazo sought a way to make his cans stand out. That’s when he noticed several pieces designed by Chaltry and his friend Kyle DeGroff.

“I thought, I want that,” Collazo said. “That stands out. How can I have that in our can?”

Prague Underground is the first can Chaltry designed for City Built.

“There’s a little bit of a template that Kyle created,” Chaltry said. “But the illustration on the front of the cans is all me.”

The artist researched Prague, the Czech Republic capital, to come up with the design.

“Started going through the basics, what is there in Prague?” Chaltry said. “Started finding a flag and the coat of arms, which featured three lions, also a red and yellow color scheme. That was my starting out point.”

Cans of City Built Brewing Company’s Prague Underground beer. (March 30, 2021)

The can’s design has depth and multiple layers, which are very noticeable by touching the can.

Seeing the impact of art on his business has Collazo brewing up ideas for the future.

“Already thinking about how we can use art to connect with our local artist and highlight those people,” Collazo said. “As we grow and gain people’s attention, we pull them up with us.