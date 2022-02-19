GR’s Briggs Park getting hammock ‘grove’, butterfly garden

An conceptual rendering courtesy of Craig Rhyan Art shows what the proposed hammock grove at Grand Rapids’ Briggs Park may look like.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A butterfly garden, hammock “grove” and picnic area are coming to Grand Rapids’ Briggs Park.

(A conceptual image from Craig Rhyan Art shows what one of the colorful hammock posts may look like and how it can be used by butterflies.)

The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department credits the Creston Neighborhood Association, Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts and local artist Craig Rhyan for reimagining the space off Knapp Street NE between Lafayette and Oakwood Avenues.

The plans include a public art installation called Connections. The colorfully painted wood structures will also serve as hammock posts and spots for caterpillars to build their chrysalides.

(A conceptual image provided by VIRIDIS Deisgn Group shows the proposed layout of the new features at Briggs Park in Grand Rapids.)

At the heart of the gathering space will be native plants that support pollinators, planted by a group of volunteers.

VIRIDIS Design Group and Katerberg VerHage Inc. are teaming up with the city for the project, which is funded through a parks millage approved by Grand Rapids voters in 2013. The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department expects the new features to be complete by this summer.

The Briggs Park upgrades are part of a $420,000 project that started years ago. The park reopened in 2019 with updated playgrounds, accessible pathways and a picnic shelter.