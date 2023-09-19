GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids Public Schools employee died Tuesday after a workplace accident, the district says.

The worker was a member of the operations team and was helping to maintain the district’s Brigg’s Field athletic facility when the accident happened shortly after noon. GRPS did not release the details of the accident, but said it would be investigated.

The worker’s name was not released.

“We are devastated by this loss, and we are working with our crisis response personnel to ensure support is available for anyone who needs it,” Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said in a statement. “In this difficult time, please keep our colleague’s family at work and at home in your thoughts.”

GRPS said no children were around when the accident happened.