GRPS will not close schools, Montessori programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools leaders will present their revised budget proposal to the board on Monday.

Officials say school closures won’t be part of the plan.

The district announced the revised plan in a release, saying the decision is based on feedback from the community.

Leaders have committed to not closing schools or changing Montessori programs. But that will likely mean cutting more staff and trimming the administrative budget.

The hope is that it will equate to nearly $1.5 million in savings.

Officials say they hope to limit the potential of reducing teaching positions.

“It is important to note that even with these proposed reductions, this leaves our fund balance dangerously low at less than 1%. Without significant funding changes, more budget reductions will be needed for the following school year. This discussion and planning needs to begin immediately with the Board and our community stakeholders,” the district said in a news release.

The school board meeting is set at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

More information about the proposal can be found here.