GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools says it allow backpacks for the upcoming school year, but also increase safety measures.

Backpacks were banned from all GRPS schools in Mayafter a third grader was found with a loaded gun at Stocking Elementary. The week before, a 7-year-old brought an unloaded gun to Cesar E. Chavez Elementary. There had been two other similar cases during the school year, the district said.

As students return to class Aug. 22, the district has decided it will not ban backpacks. It recommended families consider purchasing clear backpacks, though that won’t be required.

“We had some input from staff, scholars, parents and some of our community stakeholders for their stance around backpacks. Overwhelmingly, over 90% wanted some level of backpacks returned. And so having listened to that input, listened to some input from some scholars, doing some one-on-ones in some buildings and our staff having some conversations, we felt it was necessary to take that input and then make a decision,” Larry Johnson, GRPS chief of staff and executive director of public safety and school security, said Monday.

GRPS says it is also implementing safety measures like increased random, unannounced screenings using weapon detectors, more mental health programming, school building assessments and more staff training.

“This is a repeated occurrence that we have to get a hold of,” GRPS Superintendent Leadriane Roby said in May.

The backpack ban lasted until the end of the school year. Throughout the summer, the district held community forums, consulted security experts and passed a safe gun storage resolution to help to decide what steps would be taken in the 2023-24 year.