GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After voters passed a $305 million bond proposal for Grand Rapids Public Schools Tuesday night, the district is moving forward with the next phase of a plan to upgrade its facilities.

“Our bond passed at nearly 75% and we are so excited about that. Every voting precinct in our city voted ‘yes.’ These bond dollars are definitely a game changer. We don’t want to waste any time, we’re getting right to work around what that means for our district and our community,” GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said.

Over the next several days, Roby and her team plan to recommend changes to the district’s facilities layout to the Grand Rapids Board of Education. The recommendation will be based on feedback from GRPS students, teachers, staff and district partners.

“We’re going to continue to go to our community to ask for their feedback: what they like, what are some things that they’d like us to consider, and ultimately, be able to give our board the recommendations of what community has said and then they will decide what the facilities master plan will look like as we roll into the 2024-25 school year,” Roby said.

The district has set a tentative timeline for feedback sessions with members of the community through mid-December. Visit the GRPS website for set times and locations.

On Monday, GRPS is expected to release a preliminary list of schools that will be closed, consolidated or renovated. To decide that list, Roby says the district looked at capacity rates, age of buildings, accessibility and location. That plan will be open to feedback.