GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools is set to vote on its 2023-24 school year budget Monday evening.

A community made up of students, parents, bus drivers and concerned citizens has made five budget demands with the assistance of local organization Urban Core Collective, which helped summarize the demands in an organized effort.

First Monday night will be a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. before the GRPS Board of Education is set to vote on next schools year’s budget at 6:30 p.m.

The five major demands the community wants to see included in the budget for next year include fully staffing schools where predominantly Black students attend, improvements to air quality, school lunches, transportation and mental health services.

Last week, the GRPS school board heard from about 30 people in support of the budget demands.

A spokesperson at GRPS said the district is working to make sure the community’s demands are met and reflected in the 2023-24 school budget.