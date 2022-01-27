GRPS to host School Choice Expo and Snow Spectacular Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Parents and students can learn more about school choices at Grand Rapids Public Schools during an event Thursday.

The district is hosting the annual School Choice Expo and Snow Spectacular from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at City High Middle School, located at 1720 Plainfield Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

Parents and students will get the chance to meet principals and teachers from all 44 GRPS schools and learn more about the enrollment process.

“GRPS is proud to offer the region’s largest, most comprehensive selection of school choices in all of West Michigan, so we are excited to showcase our offerings at this family-friendly event,” Superintendent Leadriane Roby said in a news release. “We take pride in preparing our students for the real world and are passionate about ensuring all our families have an opportunity to learn more about what GRPS has to offer.”

The event, which is free to attend, will include free dinner from Tamales Mary, games for kids and giveaways. Masks are required.

More information about the School Choice Expo and Snow Spectacular can be found on the district’s website.