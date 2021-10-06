GRPS to host input session Wednesday on strategic plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools will host another input session Wednesday for people in the community to let the district know what they think about its strategic plan.

The plan was presented to the Board of Education a couple of weeks ago. It covers everything from improving education to equality.

Officials want to increase student proficiency in literacy and math, lower the academic disparities for Black and Latino students along with reducing discipline that excludes Black students from their normal school setting.

They also want to make sure students feel empowered and have more successful transitions to their next steps from high school whether that is college or their career.

The meeting is at GRPS University on Fuller Avenue between Leonard and Knapp streets. They will have three more sessions over the next two weeks and one of them will be virtual-only. All of the sessions will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More information can be found online.