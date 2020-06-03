GRPS holds virtual graduation ceremonies this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools is honoring graduates this week during virtual ceremonies.

The ceremonies will happen Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

GRPS has released information on each school’s virtual ceremony:

C.A. Frost Environmental Science Middle High School: Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Innovation Central High School and Grand Rapids Montessori High School: Wednesday at 7 p.m.

City High Middle School: Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Ottawa Hills High Schools: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy: Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Union High School: Friday at 7 p.m.

The virtual ceremonies can be found on Grand Rapids Public Schools’ YouTube channel, the district and high school Facebook pages and cable channel 27-902.

“High school graduation is an important milestone in our students’ lives. Although nothing will ever compare to in-person graduation ceremonies, virtual ceremonies will give us the opportunity to highlight your accomplishments until we can celebrate in-person with all of our families and friends in attendance,” Grand Rapids Public Schools Interim Superintendent Ronald Gorman said.

The district plans to hold a celebration for the graduating class at a later date.

WOOD TV8 is also celebrating the class of 2020. Commencement speakers have been asked to share words of encouragement virtually. Those speeches can be found under the Virtual Valedictorian section of our website.