GRPS to hold town hall on return-to-school plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools is holding a virtual town hall today about its plan to begin the 2020-21 school year online.

The meeting will stream live at woodtv.com or you can find a link to it at live.grps.org. It will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Superintendent Leadriane Roby and Assistant Superintendent Ron Gorman will lay out the plan and take questions from parents and students.

GRPS announced last week that it would hold the first nine weeks of the semester online only, with Roby saying that appeared to be the options parents felt most comfortable with. After the first period ends on Oct. 21, the district may shift to hybrid or in-person learning.

The district will supply students with the devices they need to take classes virtually and offer tech support. Physical packets will be available as a backup. There will again be a food distribution plan.

GRPS said it will follow Michigan High School Athletic Association’s lead on sports.