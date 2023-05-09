GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Schools will hold a school safety community forum, seeking solutions after multiple students have been found with guns in schools.

The meeting is scheduled for Saturday, May 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The two-hour forum will take place at GRPS University at 1400 Fuller Ave. NE, north of Leonard Street.

Last week, a 7-year-old student brought an unloaded gun into Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School. Nobody was harmed, but it was the third time this school year that school officials had confiscated a gun from a student. Each case involved a student in middle school or younger.

Organizers say they were already planning the forum, but it became even more important after the 7-year-old was found with the gun.

At the meeting, community members will be able to weigh in on school safety challenges and ways to keep students safe. They will also discuss new investments in technology and equipment, organizers say. School leaders will be there to listen.

“Our world is changing rapidly, and we owe it to our children to protect them in the best ways possible while they’re in our care,” GRPS Chief of Staff and Executive Director of School Safety Larry Johnson said in a statement. “We don’t have all the answers, but we know when we put our collective minds together, we can continue to lead when it comes to keeping our scholars safe.”

Johnson will lead the conversation. He will be joined by Jason Russell, founder and president of Secure Education Consultants, an organization that focuses on school safety.