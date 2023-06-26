GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools will hold a school safety community forum focusing on mental health and its impact on children.

The “Sound Minds, Safe Schools” event is scheduled for Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at GRPS University, located at 1400 Fuller Ave. NE, north of Leonard Street.

At the forum, the school district said mental health experts would be on hand as participants discuss the importance of mental health in keeping students safe inside and outside the classroom.

“We’ve heard loud and clear from our staff, scholars, and the broader community that an increased focus on the mental health of our children needs to be embraced,” GRPS Chief of Staff and Executive Director of School Security and Public Safety Larry Johnson said in a news release. “Meeting the wholistic needs of our scholars is our first strategic theme, and that’s what this meeting is about.”

On May 20, GRPS held a school safety community forum after multiple students were found with guns in schools. In total, four guns were found on students at GRPS last school year, prompting the school district to ban backpacks for the remainder of the term.

Two adults were charged after a 7-year-old student, a second grader, brought an unloaded handgun into Cesar E. Chavez Elementary on May 3.

The father of an 8-year-old who brought a loaded gun to Stocking Elementary on May 10 will face charges in the case, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.