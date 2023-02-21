GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools will have a snow day on Wednesday.

“The decision to close schools is never taken lightly for our team, we know each day in the classroom is important to our scholars,” GRPS Superintendent Leadriane Roby, Ph.D., said in a release. “Nonetheless, safety is always our top priority and the information we’re getting indicates the weather could make for a significant risk.”

All classes and activities will be canceled, the school said.

Several other school districts, including Kalamazoo Public Schools, have canceled school for Wednesday, as West Michigan is expecting freezing rain, sleet and snow. Around 300 schools and organizations will be closed. A full list can be found here.

Kent County and five other West Michigan counties will be under a winter storm warning starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. An ice storm warning will be in effect for six West Michigan counties Wednesday morning.