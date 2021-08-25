GRPS to have half day Thursday due to heat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools will have a half day Thursday due to the heat.

The school system announced the half day on Twitter Wednesday.

Other local schools, including Wyoming Public Schools, Ionia Public Schools, Martin Public Schools, Grandville Public Schools, Rockford Public Schools, Battle Creek Public Schools and Greenville Public Schools will also have half days Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for parts of West Michigan.

