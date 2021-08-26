GRPS to have half day Friday due to heat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools will have a half day on Friday due to heat conditions, the district announced.

GRPS, along with several other West Michigan school districts, had half days on Wednesday and Thursday due to the heat.

Bell times for the half day at GRPS can be found online.

Athletic practices and games will still go as planned and operate under the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s heat and humidity policy.

For Friday, Storm Team 8 is forecasting high temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s, with 90 degrees possible south of I-94. Relief from the stifling heat and humidity is expected to arrive on Monday.