GRPS to continue virtual learning until 2nd semester

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools announced it will continue virtual learning until the start of the second semester.

GRPS said it will remain 100% virtual until Jan. 4, during which officials will reassess the situation and prepare for possible in-person or hybrid instruction.

School officials said they made the decision after speaking with the Kent County Health Department and state health officials.

“We have said all along that the science and data will drive our decision making. The reality is the data is headed in the wrong direction for Kent County and the back and forth with potential closings will be more disruptive than just staying virtual now,” a joint statement from Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby, Grand Rapids Board of Education President Kristian Grand and Grand Rapids Education Association Mary Bouwense.

“We want to assure students and families that we will continue to find ways to strengthen and improve the virtual learning experience and the supports for all students, particularly those with the greatest needs.”

GRPS was preparing for hybrid in-person learning which was scheduled to start Oct. 26.