GRPS: There is ‘a lot of work to do’ with teaching Black history

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday, the nation is celebrating Juneteenth. The holiday, recognized every year on June 19, symbolizes the day enslaved people in Texas finally learned that they were free.

This was two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation and two months after the end of the Civil War.

However, experts say that not many people are educated about the holiday, including black Americans because it’s not taught in schools.

Officials with Grand Rapids Public Schools say they fully recognize this problem and are making strides towards changing that.

“I’ll just say on a whole, we have a lot of work to do,” said Maleika Brown, the director of equity and inclusion for Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Brown has made it her mission to make education in GRPS more inclusive.

“American history includes Native American history, it includes Latin American history, it includes African American history, and the accurate teaching of that that is not White-washed, if you will, is so important for students,” said Brown.

“In GRPS, we have been really intentional about how we go about writing the curriculum, choosing the materials that we use,” said Mulonge Kalumbula, GRPS’s social studies curriculum coordinator.

Kalumbula says the district currently uses an equity rubric when looking for what to teach in class. He believes if students are exposed to more diverse lessons earlier, America will begin to learn from its mistakes.

“Sometimes we forget the current events that we experience right now and rooted in history, are based in the past experiences and how people have been marginalized,” said Kalumbula.

Brown says local schools will be better off with these changes taking place.

“If a child is sitting in a classroom and they don’t see that history having anything to do with them, they’ll be less engaged,” said Brown. “We have to move toward this now more than ever with some intentionality.”

News 8 also reached out to the Michigan Department of Education. They say the state superintendent has joined in on this effort too, by reaching out to students and teachers across Michigan to form a focus group.

The goal is to reflect on how educators can become more inclusive when working with children.