GRPS superintendent search down to 3 candidates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools has narrowed the field of superintendent candidates to three.

The school board on Monday selected Erick Pruitt, Ph.D.; Leadriane Roby, Ph.D.; and Darrin Slade, Ph.D. to go through final interviews.

Those interviews are scheduled for Feb. 17. The school board could vote that day to offer the job to someone, though an additional board meeting has been added for Feb. 25.

Pruitt comes from Chicago Public Schools; Roby from Richfield, Minnesota; and Slade from Kansas City. Slade is also one of four finalists to become the next superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools.

They were among five finalists for the job, which has been vacant since former Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal retired last summer. Ron Gorman has been serving as interim superintendent since then.

This is GRPS’s second attempt to hire a new superintendent. Last year, the school board decided not to hire either of two finalists for the job and start the search over again, turning to a national search firm to find a new set of candidates.