GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The winners of the 18th annual “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Social Justice Legacy Contest” have been announced.

The contest, open to all Grand Rapids Public Schools district sixth graders, asks students to identify and react to a racial social justice issue that is meaningful to them in any format.

This year’s winners are:

Ca’Niyah Sutton, Westwood Middle School – “Do What’s Right,” a painting inspired by Rosa Parks and King., urging everyone to do the right thing, no matter the circumstances. Remington Davis, Center for Economicology– “The Injustices,” an essay describing how injustice against people of color impacts their experiences. Jeckia Brooks, Riverside Middle School– “My Reason Why,” an essay about her experiences with racism and how she drew inspiration from King.

Twenty-five other students received honorable mentions.

Contest organizers hope the contest encourages students to think about how King’s legacy of peace and justice applies to the world in which they live.