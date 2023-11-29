GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of Grand Rapids students have been biking to school about once a week with a new bike bus.

Marta Johnson started the bike bus group, which bikes to Grand Rapids Montessori Academy and Congress Elementary School, after taking some training online.

She tried starting the program in the spring, but said she had a hard time getting momentum for the group. After hosting interest meetings in the summer, she got it started again in the fall. A handful of families at each school bike to school about once a week, typically on Wednesdays.

“It’s been really cool to see how it organically grows,” she said. “It was weird to trust the process.”

An undated video still of the bike bus. (Courtesy Marta Johnson)

The group started small, but grew as it stayed consistent.

“It’s really cool to see people engage in it,” she said. “I think the more that they engage, the more that it’s going to grow. So I’m excited to see what it’s going to be like at the spring or even next fall.”

John Morris, who rides with the group with his 8-year-old son, Andrew, said his son is “quietly enthusiastic” about the group, and is disappointed when it doesn’t happen.

The parents say there are several benefits from the bike bus.

Arielle Leipham Ellis, who helps Johnson with the group, said the bike bus gets rid of post-school meltdowns.

“It’s good for your mental health … for adults and children alike,” she said. “It’s hard in Michigan, half of the year is pretty cloudy, so there are practical solutions that we can implement.”

The group is also “community building,” Johnson said, as it helps them connect with their neighbors as they say ‘hi’ along the ride.

While the three said they’re excited to see what happens with the bike bus this spring, they’re also uncertain about the group’s future. The Grand Rapids Montessori Academy could be moving as part of several upcoming moves and closures throughout Grand Rapids Public Schools.

The extra distance would make it difficult.

“(It’s) a joyful way to get to school and work,” Johnson said. “I hope that we can continue, but it’s going to require a lot of support from the city, other decision makers to really make sure that we’re making those investments and making those policy choices.”

The group is advocating for more protected bike lanes throughout the city of Grand Rapids, like the one that recently opened on Turner Avenue from Richmond Street to 6th Street in the city’s Westside.

Nate DeHaan and Donovan Tesin with the Greater Grand Rapids Bicycle Coalition bike the new protected bike path along Turner Avenue. (Nov. 15, 2023)

Grand Rapids is ranked 31st among Michigan cities in bike-friendliness, according to an annual survey from People for Bikes.

Leipham Ellis is a founder of Friends of Slow Streets, which is also advocating for protected bicycle lanes. She said that type of infrastructure increases sales in business districts and encourages talent to move to the area.

“When you put people first, you’re always going to have better economic outcomes. You’re going to have better environmental outcomes, you’re going to have more community and that’s the direction that we want to go,” she said.

Two kids and a parent put away bikes after the bike bus on Nov. 29, 2023.

Many have reached out to Johnson about starting their own bike bus. She said they will soon be doing trainings on starting a Grand Rapids bike bus, where they’ll answer questions about things like weather, local topography and how to plan a route.

“A major help in that would be to have connected and protected bike lanes that would take that safety concern … off the table. I think that would be such a boost to having bike buses everywhere,” she said.

Those who are interested in learning more about starting or joining a bike bus can email Johnson at GRPSbikebus@gmail.com.

They recommended you start watching for and talking to other parents who sometimes bike to school with their kids. They also said to be patience and consistent, as it will likely start small.

“It’s also progress over perfection,” Leipham Ellis said. “Don’t be discouraged. If it’s you and one other family that’s alright. … People want to sit on the sidelines to kind of observe and then jump in the game.”