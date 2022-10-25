GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids student was taken into custody on Tuesday because the student had an unloaded gun, school officials say.

The student had not made any threats, Grand Rapids Public Schools said in a release. It said when the student was approached by a security officer during lunch, the student cooperated.

GRPS said a magazine and ammunition was also confiscated. The Grand Rapids Police Department took the student into custody.

Burton Middle School and Burton Elementary School had people shelter in place while security addressed the situation, GRPS says.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or OK2Say at 855.5.OK2SAY.

“This underscores the message we drive home to our scholars all the time. ‘When you see something, say something,’” Larry Johnson, GRPS chief of staff and executive director of public safety and school security, said in the release. “Thanks to the wherewithal of one of our scholars, we were able to intervene immediately and address this matter before anyone was hurt.”