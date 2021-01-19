GRPS starts in-person learning for the first time since March

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time since March, Grand Rapids Public Schools are returning to in-person learning.

GRPS superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby says students’ grades are a concern, and that learning virtually has caused them to slide a bit.

Now that students back, they’ll be divided into two groups: one going Monday and Tuesday, the other going Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will remain virtual so the schools can make sure they are sanitized.

When it comes to the vaccine, school staff is eligible and they’re strongly encouraged to get vaccinated.

Roby says an in-person learning environment allows for a greater connection to the materials than a virtual one.

“You may not feel as comfortable asking a question of your teacher when your classmates are all on the same screen,” she said. “But in a classroom, you might be able to get that teacher’s attention and say, ‘Hey, can you help me with this? This is kind of confusing.’ It shows that the child is engaged and also allows the teacher to differentiate his or her instruction for that particular student.”

Before heading to school, she recommends students to bring their masks, device chargers, uniforms and a water bottle because the water fountains will not be running for the time being.