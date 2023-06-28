GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some Grand Rapids schools will be getting metal detectors next year and administration is set to decide in August whether to continue a backpack ban. The change comes after guns were found at GRPS schools four times during the past year.

On Wednesday, Grand Rapids Public Schools held a community-wide safety forum focused on mental health and how it can play a role in keeping children safe.

“Mental health is health. It is a priority. So we’re at the point of looking at solutions of, how do we ensure that we mitigate circumstances where people don’t necessarily feel as healthy or safe within our schools?” said Leadriane Roby, superintendent of GRPS.

She said the district was working on several possible solutions. One is installing metal detectors in some schools using funding from the state.

“We actually are piloting … a new metal detector system that will be rolled out in the next couple of months. Our board graciously approved some of those things that are actually coming through the state, and we are looking to pilot that, and also have real data around what that looks like, what’s the impact. We’re starting with a couple of small cohort of schools and to see if we can upscale it and replicate it across our system.”

Roby would not yet name which schools were getting the detectors.

For the last three weeks of the 2022-23 school year, GRPS instituted a backpack ban after two students under the age of 10 brought guns to school on back-to-back weeks. Roby said GRPS administration is still deciding whether to continue the ban into the next school year.

“What we’re doing over the course of the summer is we’re going to have small focus groups with our scholars and our staff and young people to talk about (the backpack ban) to get ideas about how do we want to roll into the 23-24 school year?” said Roby.

She said GRPS hopes to announce next steps at the beginning of August.