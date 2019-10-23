GRPS sets timeline to select new superintendent

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools will start accepting applications for a new superintendent next month and hopes to pick someone in February.

The GRPS Board of Education set the timeline at a Tuesday work session.

The job will be posted Nov. 13. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 5.

The top 10 or so candidates will be presented to the board Jan. 23 and members will narrow that down to around five.

Interviews will be held Feb. 8 and the board will choose finalists two days later. Those candidates will meet district staff and community members Feb. 17, the same day the board will hold final interviews.

This is the board’s second attempt to find someone to replace former Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal, who retired. The board decided not to hire either of the two finalists in the first search this spring.

For now, longtime district administrator Ron Gorman is serving as interim superintendent.