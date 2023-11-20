GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A top Grand Rapids Public Schools executive is on paid administrative leave after a complaint from a parent, sources close to the situation tell News 8.

Larry Johnson has been off the job for three weeks. Sources tell News 8 there was a complaint that Johnson verbally threatened a parent. A Monday statement from the school indicated the complaint stemmed from a conversation on the phone.

An investigation is underway.

“The district is aware of a concern raised by a parent about the handling of a telephone conversation involving Chief of Staff Larry Johnson. Because of Mr. Johnson’s role within the district, an outside firm was brought in to handle the review of this matter,” GRPS said in a Monday statement. “Other administrators are handling Mr. Johnson’s duties during this process.”

The district did not provide further details, saying it does not discuss personnel matters “out of respect for the privacy” of employees.

Johnson is the district’s chief of staff and executive director of public safety and school security. He has led GRPS security since 1997. Before working for the school district, he was a police officer.