GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Schools chief of staff who was on paid administrative leave for weeks in November threatened to “come after” a district parent and accused the parent of “lying and being racist and privileged,” according to the findings of an internal investigation.

News 8 obtained the disciplinary memo GRPS issued at the conclusion of its probe into Larry Johnson’s treatment of a parent during a phone call. On Thursday, GRPS confirmed the authenticity of the memo.

“Your conduct during the conference call on October 25 was threatening, rude, and unprofessional toward a parent, and violated … Board Policies and rules,” wrote the district in a Nov. 21 memo addressed to Johnson from GRPS superintendent Leadriane Roby.

The district found that Johnson, who is second in command at West Michigan’s largest school district, had violated several policies and rules related to staff conduct, as well as the Michigan Code of Educational Ethics.

“The parent alleged that you threatened him during a conference call on October 25 and that you accused him of lying and being racist and privileged,” read the memo issued to Johnson, who serves the district as chief of staff and executive director of public safety and school security.

A third-party investigator hired by the district deemed the allegation against Johnson “substantiated,” according to the disciplinary memo.

“The investigator found by a preponderance of the evidence that the parent’s allegations against you were substantiated and that you told the parent that (1) you were going to ‘come after’ him; (2) he was lying and exaggerating; and (3) he was racist and privileged. After reviewing this matter, the District has agreed with the investigator’s findings.”

Johnson was on paid administrative leave for three weeks in November.

According to the disciplinary memo, the district placed a written reprimand in Johnson’s personnel file. It directed the security chief to “respectfully respond to concerns raised by parents/guardians/communities members with professionalism and exercising sound judgment.”

The district also ordered Johnson to review several documents and undergo training.

“You must review and follow the Board Policies, Employee Manual, and Michigan Code of Education Ethics,” read the memo. “You are directed to complete a training program identified by the Superintendent. I will provide you with the date, time, and location of this training program. The District will pay the cost of the training program.”

The memo noted that “failure to follow these directives may result in discipline up to and including termination of your employment.”

A group of parents has called for Johnson’s firing.

News 8 contacted Johnson for this story, but we have not heard back.