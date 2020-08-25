GRPS remote learning comes with new changes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Schools in West Michigan have started the fall semester this week. For some students, classes are in person, some hybrid and others completely digitally, such is the case for Grand Rapids Public Schools who will be learning virtually for the first nine weeks.

GRPS joins a growing list of other districts in West Michigan starting the year online.

Parents who still have to enroll their children can do so at enroll.grps.org; parents should also call the GRPS hotline 616.819.2000 to schedule an appointment for device or internet service.

The phone line will be open all week from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you received your registration ID by mail, you can schedule your appointment online at loan.grps.org.

Grab and go meal sites are also back in service. You can find a location nearest you at www.GRPS.org.

Meals will be distributed Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon to 1:30 p.m. The district says breakfast and lunch are available for all students, they must be enrolled to receive meals.