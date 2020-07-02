GRPS releases list of summer grab-and-go meal sites

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools released the list of grab-and-go meal sites that will be open during the summer.

The district has eight sites that will be open for meal pickup on Mondays and Thursdays.

City High Middle School, 1720 Plainfield Avenue NE, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Ottawa Hills High School, 2055 Rosewood SE, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

San Juan Diego Academy, 1650 Godfrey Avenue SE, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sibley Elementary, 943 Sibley Street NW, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

United Methodist Community House, 904 Sheldon Avenue SE, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

MLK Park, 900 Fuller Avenue SE, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Campau Commons, 835 Commons Avenue SW, from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Creston Plaza, 1014 Clancy Avenue NE, from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Meals, which will be a combination of breakfast and lunch, are available for those 18 and under and are not limited to Grand Rapids Public Schools students. It also includes students with disabilities ages 18 to 26 with an active individual education program.