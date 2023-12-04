GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Parents expressed concerns Monday night about the lack of bus drivers and long wait times at Grand Rapids Public Schools.

GRPS contracts Dean Transportation to take students to school and now it is re-implementing a student tracking pass.

Dean Transportation announced it is re-deploying the Z-pass, which allows students to log their arrival on and off the school bus.

“Schools are receiving cards. We sort them by school and grade and distribute them by school and grade. And so, they should be receiving cards starting today throughout the week,” vice president of Dean Transportation Patrick Dean said.

“Here Comes the Bus” tracking app will now have more support specialists to assist with software issues and parent questions.

Many GRPS parents are not happy with how their student gets to school through Dean Transportation.

“I have seen continued concerns. My own daughter, her field trip was abandoned at the farm that they were visiting. It was a kindergarten class so half of them had to stay behind and half of them that were able to be taken back so I remain concerned,” said one parent.

Dean Transportation officials say they have increased live call takers, established on-time reporting and staffing metrics. A performance report shows that GRPS buses were early or on time 89.9% of the time in October.

Dean Transportation said it is committed to improving its software and staff to properly support the GRPS district and community.

“More to come on staffing. We will continue to add staff through our hiring events, getting them into train. As we shared with the board, it’s a 6 to 8-week process just to get your CDL and all the credentials it takes to be a school bus driver,” said Dean.

Dean Transportation reports in November, 14 drivers were in training. In December, five drivers are taking commercial driver’s license tests.

Dean Transportation provides CDL training through the state. The training is paid and starts when a new driver is hired.