GRPS pushes in-person expansion back to April 26

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools is delaying its in-person learning expansion for grades K through 8.

The district announced Tuesday that the in-person learning shift from two days to four days is now scheduled for April 26. Superintendent Leadriane Roby says GRPS based its decision on the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Kent County and is following the latest guidance from local and state health officials.

Students K through 12 in hybrid in-person learning will continue their current schedule this week and the week of April 19. Students in virtual learning and hybrid in-person preschool, ECSE and grades 9 through 12 will also continue to use the current schedule.

Leaders with GRPS noted the new date is subject to change based on future data.

Parents can contact their child’s schools for more information. GRPS provides information on COVID-19 testing sites on its website.