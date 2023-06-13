GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools is unveiling a new program aimed at encouraging teachers to work in three specific schools. The program is a partnership with Teach For America Detroit.

GRPS currently has 161 openings for teachers.

“We don’t see the number of teachers who are retiring being replaced by new teachers entering the profession,” said Dr. Leadriane Roby, superintendent of GRPS. “And so it’s like, how do we incentivize that?”

Around 15% of the district’s openings are at Campus Elementary, Alger Middle School and Ottawa Hills High School.

“This is in our southeast quadrant of our city, which our community has said we’ve got to do some real active re-investment in that,” Roby said. “So we thought long and hard about how do we do this and show that we are looking to be creative and engaging in that way.”

The state of Michigan has committed $30 million dollars to Teach For America Detroit to help launch its statewide TeachMichigan initiative.

Starting this fall, if a current GRPS teacher works at Campus, Alger or Ottawa Hills for the next three years, they could receive up to $35,000 in financial incentives.

“It would be $10,000 the first year, $10,000 the second year and $15,000 at the completion of the third year,” Roby said. “We wanted to make sure that teachers who are mid-career, who are currently in our system, that we have a way to recognize them and to say, ‘Yes, we see you.'”

Teachers involved will also receive professional development and career advancement opportunities.

“I think that’s hugely important for any teacher to dialogue about what they’re doing in their classroom, what their scholars are seeing and then the next steps — to continue to elevate the education experience,” Roby said.

Roby said filling gaps in the teacher workforce is crucial for student success.

“Having teachers who feel good about the practice, they’re able to be supported — that has direct impact on student outcomes,” Roby said.

GRPS plans to welcome 30 teachers into the program this fall and then another 30 next year.

Roby said if the pilot is successful, she would like to see the program expand further.