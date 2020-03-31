GRPS plans for extended distance learning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools says their plan is to wait for the state’s order regarding the status of the rest of the school year before making decisions about online or remote learning for students.

During a Monday news conference, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did not address extending her order that closed all of the state’s public and private schools until April 13, but said she may address the issue later this week.

“I would anticipate another press conference later this week on that subject,” Whitmer said.

GRPS expects the governor to announce later this week that students will not be returning to class this year. District officials say they are prepared and have been developing a distance learning plan if the governor does make the announcement to cancel the rest of the year.

The distance learning plans include the potential roll out of technology and internet accessibility. GRPS is also working alongside their teachers’ union leadership to prepare for the potential of distance learning.

They’re asking parents of students to complete a survey about what kind of access they have to internet and technology at home.

School playgrounds, athletics, extracurricular activities, MSTEP and SAT have all either been canceled, postponed or closed until further notice.

GRPS says they want to assure seniors everything in their power will be done to plan for a graduation ceremony. What that looks like or when it may be is still up in the air as the district awaits further guidance from the state.

At this time, GRPS will continue with their previous planned six grab and go meal sites.

