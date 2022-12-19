GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The new member of the Grand Rapids Board of Education has been selected.

Jordoun Eatman was selected to fill the seat that was vacated by Kristian Grant, who was elected to the state House, Grand Rapids Public Schools said in a Monday release. The Grand Rapids Board of Education voted for Eatman unanimously after interviewing three finalists.

Eatman’s term will start in January of 2023.

“We had a phenomenal group of applicants apply to fill this important seat on the Grand Rapids Board of Education. Narrowing the list of candidates was a challenge for the entire board,” Board President Raynard Ross said in the release. “In the end, Jordoun Eatman rose to the top. His demonstrated commitment to uplifting this city and all of its residents was undeniable. Particularly, he stands out when it comes to creating opportunities for our most valued citizens, the youth that attend GRPS. I know that his experiences and perspectives will make him a powerful advocate for our scholars.”