GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials with Grand Rapids Public School, Grand Rapids Police Department and Dean Transportation will be talking about back-to-school safety during a news conference Monday.

GRPS Superintendent Leadriane Roby will be joined by Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne, Dean Transportation Director Bruce Grant and others during the 9:30 a.m. press conference.

It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.