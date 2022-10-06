GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Count Day on Wednesday, the district says it is set to meet or exceed its expected numbers for the school year.

GRPS had predicted that it would have about 13,957 students enrolled in its schools when budgeting for the 2022-2023 school year. The scores are still being tallied from the count on Wednesday, but the district says preliminary numbers show that it expects to meet or exceed the total projected.

The state uses the Count Day tally to decide the school district’s funding. Ninety percent of the district’s funding is based on the October Count Day numbers and 10% is decided based on February numbers.

This year, the annual funding per student is $9,150, which is an increase of $450 from last year.

The district says this is its first “normal” Count Day since the COVID-19 pandemic because all students are attending classes in person.

When the count is finished, final numbers will be announced to the public, according to GRPS.