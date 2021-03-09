GRPS names library for late teacher, principal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools dedicated a library in honor of a longtime educator Tuesday morning.

The media center at Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Academy bears the name of Ruth Jones-Hairston. The library was supposed to be dedicated to her last year, but the ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic.

Jones-Hairston, who died in June 2019 at the age of 71, spent 20 years as a teacher at Southeast Academic Center and then principal at Henry Paideia Academy. Henry Paideia Academy was on the same site where MLK Jr. Leadership Academy now stands.

“I want to thank Mrs. Ruth Jones-Hairston to her remarkable service to students, to staff, to the community as a whole,” GRPS Superintendent Leadriane Roby said. “It is fitting that this media center, a place dedicate to uplifting literacy for every student in every building on the very location of the original Henry Paideia Academy, is dedicated in her honor.”

Also at the dedication ceremony were school board member Kristian Grant, MLK Jr. Leadership Academy Principal Harvey Crawley were on hand for the dedication, as were Jones’ children Skot Welch and Zsanara Hoskins and granddaughter Zsana Hoskins.