GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids Public Schools coach has died.

Bathian Mason died unexpectedly Wednesday morning, GRPS said in a news release. He had coached at City High Middle School for more than a decade.

“He was always there doing it for the right reasons — promoting GRPS, promoting middle school athletics,” Brodie Larson, the GRPS middle school athletics coordinator, said in the release. “He had that desire and passion to help the student-athletes be better at their sport.”

“The kids loved him,” he continued.

Mason, a GRPS graduate himself, had coached volleyball, basketball and track teams.

In a letter to parents and guardians, City High Middle School Principal Charlotte Vandervliet said the school will be working on a way to pay tribute to the coach. The school says staff will be available for students who need support.

“This is a tremendous loss for our community and we are all grieving,” GRPS Superintendent Leadriane Roby, Ph.D, said in the release. “While we work through this grief, we will also celebrate all that Coach Mason did to enrich the lives of our young people. His commitment to our scholars inspires all of us to continue his legacy.”