GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids Board of Education meeting will be held Monday evening to consider proposals from companies that want to purchase a former high school.

The sale or demolition of the Kensington School property was recommended in December as part of the district’s Facilities Master Plan. The nearly 100-year-old building was formerly known as Adelante High School, which closed in 2004. The district has said it has too many buildings for the number of students enrolled.

GRPS put the school up for sale, accepting bids until February. The public weighed in at an April 12 meeting.

At Monday’s regular Board of Education meeting, the board will consider the proposals and GRPS staff will make a final recommendation on what should happen to the site. The public will also have an opportunity comment.

The 6:30 p.m. meeting will be held at the Franklin Campus Administration building at 1331 Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE in Grand Rapids.