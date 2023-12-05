GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools says a loaded handgun was confiscated Tuesday at Ottawa Hills High School.

The metal detector alarm at the school’s entrance sounded as a student arrived late Tuesday morning, the district says. When a public safety officer searched the student’s bag, they found a loaded handgun, according to GRPS.

The district says the gun was confiscated, police were contacted and the student was arrested. Classes continued as scheduled.

“This is a serious reminder to all our families to be aware of what our young people are bringing with them to school,” Dr. Timothy Mabin, the school’s principal, wrote Tuesday in a letter to family members. “Carrying a weapon into our schools comes with major consequences that none of us want for our children.”

In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said she was proud that security systems kept the gun from making it into the school’s hallways but called the situation “disheartening.”

“My concern for our children extends beyond the walls of our schools,” Roby said. “We cannot tolerate our children having this type of access to guns. It’s unacceptable.”

GRPS says the situation will be handled “in accordance with school policy and the law.”