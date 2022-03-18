GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools is no longer requiring masks on school buses.

Based on updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the district has announced that it is lifting the mask requirement on school-owned buses.

“Although not required, masks are strongly recommended for GRPS students riding on a yellow school bus,” Superintendent Leadriane Roby said in a letter to families.

Masks are still required for students who ride The Rapid, the city’s public transportation, because the Transportation Security Administration extended the mandate through April 18, the letter said.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the district at communications@grps.org or 616.819.2149.