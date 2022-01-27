GRPS leaders working to help families enroll

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools is looking to inform families about enrolling in their district.

On Thursday, GRPS is set to host their annual School Choice Expo and Snow Spectacular event. This event gives families the opportunity to meet principals and staff from all GRPS neighborhood and theme schools.

“GRPS is proud to offer the region’s largest, most comprehensive selection of school choices in all of West Michigan, so we are excited to showcase our offerings at this family-friendly event,” said Superintendent of Schools Leadriane Roby. “We take pride in preparing our students for the real world and are passionate about ensuring all our families have an opportunity to learn more about what GRPS has to offer.”

At 9 a.m. Thursday, GRPS Executive Director of Communications and External Affairs John Helmholdt will join News 8 Digital Anchor Luke Laster from the WOOD TV Live Desk to discuss the event and enrollment status in GRPS.

News 8 will also ask Helmholdt about other efforts GRPS is making to keep students in schools and how those efforts have evolved over the past decade. Additionally, we’ll ask how the pandemic has impacted staff and classroom sizes.

That conversation will be streamed live at 9 a.m. here on WOODTV.com.