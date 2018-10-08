GRPS investigates allegation that teacher choked student

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated courtesy photo of Robert Spaeth.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools officials are investigating an allegation that a Kent Hills Elementary School teacher choked a student, which led to a short lockdown Monday morning.

The district says Kent Hills was put on lockdown for 15 minutes because parents came into the school, cursing and yelling.

The boy, 8-year-old Kaverrion McBride, told his mother of the accusations Saturday night.

"He grabbed me by the back of my neck, choked me and he was laughing. And then he made me upset," Kaverrion said.

His mother, Passionelle McBride, then contacted the school, but she says nothing was done. But when 24 Hour News 8 reached out to the district, a spokesperson said an investigation began Sunday.

The teacher, Robert Spaeth, is now on paid leave until the investigation is complete.

Spaeth was accused of something similar with another student last year. GRPS investigated and determined that there was not enough evidence to amount to assault. However, the investigation did find that Spaeth acted unprofessional and "disciplinary action" was taken.

GRPS spokesperson John Helmholdt released the following statement Monday: