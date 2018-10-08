GRPS investigates allegation that teacher choked student
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools officials are investigating an allegation that a Kent Hills Elementary School teacher choked a student, which led to a short lockdown Monday morning.
The district says Kent Hills was put on lockdown for 15 minutes because parents came into the school, cursing and yelling.
The boy, 8-year-old Kaverrion McBride, told his mother of the accusations Saturday night.
"He grabbed me by the back of my neck, choked me and he was laughing. And then he made me upset," Kaverrion said.
His mother, Passionelle McBride, then contacted the school, but she says nothing was done. But when 24 Hour News 8 reached out to the district, a spokesperson said an investigation began Sunday.
The teacher, Robert Spaeth, is now on paid leave until the investigation is complete.
Spaeth was accused of something similar with another student last year. GRPS investigated and determined that there was not enough evidence to amount to assault. However, the investigation did find that Spaeth acted unprofessional and "disciplinary action" was taken.
GRPS spokesperson John Helmholdt released the following statement Monday:
“On Sunday morning, the district was contacted with allegations about a teacher-student assault at Kent Hills Elementary.
Public safety was immediately contacted and we started an investigation into the allegation. The teacher in question has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Unfortunately, we had an incident this morning where several parents entered the school using threatening and inappropriate language toward staff and public safety officers.
As a precautionary measure to ensure students and staff were safe and not further exposed to the trauma of threatening and inappropriate language, the school was placed in a short, shelter-in-place. Public safety officers will remain on site for the rest of the day.
The use of Facebook live in a school violates the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) rights of other students. Facebook live streaming in schools is not allowed without parent permission. Parents utilizing Facebook live in a school will be asked to cease the activity or leave the premises.
We cannot stress enough how seriously we take any allegations related to teacher-student assaults. Our public safety team acted swiftly and we are in the process of conducting the investigation.
Please know that we understand our parents’ concerns about these allegations. We know this is a highly sensitive matter and we have strict protocol for how we conduct investigations to protect the rights of our students and staff. We respectfully ask parents to provide us with the time and space to complete this investigation.”
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- GR sub shop bathroom peeper pleads guilty
- Portage man's ballot selfie lawsuit not over yet
- GR rolls out new Michigan Street crossing signal
- Mom of Eastown murder victim sues officers, deputies
Featured on eightWest
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Technology for a great smile
- Save your spine this October
- Winterize and create dry, healthy living space with Everdry
- Behind the scenes at Harder and Warner