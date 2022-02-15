GRPS hosting job fair

Grand Rapids

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic grand rapids public schools_1521079562279.jpg.jpg

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools is hosting a hybrid job fair and interview event this week.

On Feb. 17, GRPS will host the event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be held at GRPS University, 1400 Fuller Avenue N.E. in Grand Rapids. You can participate either online or in-person.

Participants will be able to learn more about available positions and do on-the-spot interviews with GRPS officials. To register for an online interview, visit www.interview.grps.org.

A list of available positions is available here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links