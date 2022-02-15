GRPS hosting job fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools is hosting a hybrid job fair and interview event this week.

On Feb. 17, GRPS will host the event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be held at GRPS University, 1400 Fuller Avenue N.E. in Grand Rapids. You can participate either online or in-person.

Participants will be able to learn more about available positions and do on-the-spot interviews with GRPS officials. To register for an online interview, visit www.interview.grps.org.

A list of available positions is available here.