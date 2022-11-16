GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools hosted a job fair Wednesday, prepared to hold interviews on-site and hoping to quickly fill open jobs.

The event was scheduled to run from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at GRPS University on Fuller Avenue north of Leonard Street NE.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to explore joining the Grand Rapids Public Schools,” district spokesman Leon Hendrix said. “I made the switch to join our school system this year and it’s so fulfilling and so wonderful to get a chance to work with our kids.”

GRPS said it needed to fill a number of vacancies: teachers, custodians, secretaries, cooks, coaches, counselors and more.

“Really anyone who has the heart to serve our scholars,” Hendrix said.

Applicants were required to register ahead of time online.