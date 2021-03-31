GRPS holding off on more hybrid learning for now

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools is delaying the expansion of hybrid in-person learning.

In a letter sent out to parents Wednesday, the school said it is delaying the expansion to four days of hybrid in-person learning until April 19 due to the increasing COVID-19 numbers in the county.

Kent County Health Department is recommending all districts create more strategies to reduce COVID-19 numbers for the week after spring break, the letter explained. All students currently in hybrid in-person or virtual learning will stick with their current schedule.

The school is also asking unvaccinated staff and students who travel outside of the state for spring break to either get tested for COVID-19 or quarantine for a week before returning to school.

The school also reminded parents to continue safety measures, including washing hands, wearing a mask and social distancing. Testing locations and GRPS COVID-19 protocols can be found on their website at grps.org.