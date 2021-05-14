GRPS holding in-person graduation ceremonies this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools will hold in-person graduations this year.
Each ceremony will take place at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids, 162 Houseman Ave. NE, GRPS said in a Friday release.
Seniors will each receive two tickets for the ceremony, and guests will need to complete a COVID-19 screener. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed on the GRPS YouTube channel.
There will be six ceremonies:
- Ottawa Hills High School: Tuesday, June 1 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- City High Middle School: Tuesday, June 1 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy: Wednesday, June 2 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Union High School: Wednesday, June 2 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- CA Frost Middle High School: Thursday, June 3, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Innovation Central High School and Grand Rapids Montessori: Thursday, June 3, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.