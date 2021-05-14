GRPS holding in-person graduation ceremonies this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools will hold in-person graduations this year.

Each ceremony will take place at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids, 162 Houseman Ave. NE, GRPS said in a Friday release.

Seniors will each receive two tickets for the ceremony, and guests will need to complete a COVID-19 screener. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed on the GRPS YouTube channel.

There will be six ceremonies: